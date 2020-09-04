A Perfectly Ghostly Gallery Show for a Pandemic

Walking through a deserted gallery you’re bound to bump into a few ghosts. Disembodied voices, random snatches of dialogue, flickering videos looping over and over, and things left behind when human bodies have vanished.

Most galleries in Vancouver are currently running at about 20 per cent of their normal capacity, so attending shows can be a haunting experience. Sometimes, however, this lack of other people works strangely well.

Third Realm, a new installation at the Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver, is one such experience.

The show is filled with ghosts. Sometimes they’re overt, in your face even, like Ghost Teen from Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul. The image in question features a grotesque rubbery mask over the face of an ordinary teenager, transforming him from track-suited youth to visitor from a spookier realm, a ghoul, a spectre.

The exhibition was supposed to open this past spring but was rescheduled thanks to a certain global pandemic, so in some fashion it is a ghost of itself.

Curator Davide Quadrio has cherry-picked work from the explosion in independent artmaking in Asia between 2004 and 2019. Originally from Italy, Quadrio founded the FarEastFarWest Collection in Shanghai to commission and produce work from contemporary Asian artists.

The presentation of Third Realm is part of the Polygon’s series "New Perspectives: Revealing diverse perspectives, untold stories, and new voices in visual art." China might be the heavyweight on the international art scene thanks to figures like Ai Weiwei and Cao Fei, but representation is given to artists from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore.

Jompet Kuswidananto, whose work provides the show with its title, offers one of the most direct visitations with ghostly entities in the form of ceremonial bridles, saddles and other accoutrements from Indonesia’s colonial past. Martial hats, uniforms and other items are suspended in mid-air, bodies vanished, leaving behind only the raiment of history.

Intimations of things that linger also emerge in FX Harsono’s video Writing in the Rain. The video installation features the artist painting his name in calligraphic form as a deluge of water erases each mark as he makes it. These twinned acts — writing and disappearing — looping over and over in Sisyphean fashion, are perverse, stubborn and persistent. But this refusal to be rendered unseen and made into a ghost is, ultimately, curiously hopeful.

In other works, a similar quality of transience occurs — nothing stable, everything on the march from one state to another. Gary-Ross Pastrana’s images of rings melted down to fashion a tiny sword with which the artist cuts his arm, deep enough for blood to flow, recalls this instability with visceral clarity. After performing their gory duty, the rings are returned to their original state and function. Their process of transformation complete.

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s immersion into the supernatural world manifests in his large-scale photographs. The Field and the aforementioned Ghost Teen are part of a larger series entitled Primitive, that recreates memories of torture and violence that took place in a remote Thai village under military occupation. The teenage boys featured in the series are descendants of the villagers killed during the conflict. In an installation drawn from his film Red Dogs, footage of a stray mutt wandering outside the Palace Museum in Taiwan is transformed into a glowing otherworldly visitation. Echoes and reverberations from the past give the work a subterranean quality, like a bass drum beating underneath the ground. Hungry spirits clamouring to be heard and acknowledged.

Other kinds of ghosts pop up in Paola Pivi’s Tulkus, a collection of images of reincarnated Buddhist masters documented in photographic form. These images are considered sacred, and the intent of the work is to render the gallery itself into a holy place. A more prosaic take on space takes place in Surasi Kusolwong’s Golden Ghost (Rorschach and Double Happiness), an image that makes use of a semi-nude woman and factory castoffs to create a colourful vision of waste. The photo is part of a larger project that involves hiding a golden necklace in the midst of factory waste in galleries and inviting audiences to search for it.

Discards and leftovers are also a component of Heman Chong’s amusingly titled Monument to the People We’ve Conveniently Forgotten (I hate you) that involves thousands of blank black business cards strewn violently (according to the artist’s instructions) across the gallery floor. Visitors are invited to step, walk, jump up and down on top of them.

Other works like the Birdhead’s disappearing urban landscapes, Sun Xun’s Shock of Time’s repurposed newspapers, Lu Yang’s Wrathful King Kong Core with its animated Buddhist deities and brain science and Sutee Kunavichayanont’s hand-drawn pamphlets and billboards offer similar investigations into the nature of time, history and the forces of attrition, erasure and obliteration.

Although several works have more than a whiff of the sepulchre to them, there is also life — rude, jokey stuff. Prankster silliness gives the work of the Xijing Men a certain zany charm. In one of their performances, the artists (Chen Shaoxiong from China, Gim Hong-sok from Korea and Tsuyoshi Ozawa from Japan) offer an alternate Olympics, competing in events like competitive napping, massage boxing (just what it sounds like) and a backwards bicycle race.

Other forms of wit and humour take place in Comfortable Collective’s Double Infinity, which involves questioning national identity through candy in the serious setting of European galleries. Zhou Xiaohu’s Concentration Training Camp and Crazy English Camp satirizes corporate bonding exercises and sends up the bizarre busyness of business.

Yang Zhenzhong’s Extras are large-scale photos capturing in hyper detail, a group of actors charged with embodying the feeling of joy. Every nose hair, snaggle tooth and pimple are captured in all their glory, shining with facial oil and sebum. There is something slightly gross and at the same time insanely charming about these folks, larger-than-life and yet ridiculously human.

Perversity, silliness and the afterlife reach a horny climax in Cao Fei’s work that involves a live performance and avatar re-enactment of characters in Second Life. Fei is a curious artist, switch-hitting between film, performance and uncategorizable stuff that doesn’t fit any particular boxes.

RMB City Opera: But Sometimes I Confuse is one of these undefinable works. Cao Fei, like famed documentarian Chris Marker, has long had an interest in Second Life, the online virtual world with its collection of avatars. In Second Life’s other plane of reality, characters participate in a manner of activities, dressed up like Batman and Superman and sporting prodigious breasts and spikey hairdos.

In Fei’s work, real humans are filmed onstage living out their mundane lives — bored bouts of masturbation and endless internet surfing — while their online avatars are seen on the big screen behind them, having endless adventures. Whether they’re swimming in the sea or performing various sex acts on each other, unbounded by gravity or the rules of physics, they’re both free and yet oddly mournful.

The critique of modern China embedded in the work is almost acidly apparent, as a scene of the performers from another iteration of the work RBM City Opera: The Revolution dressed in army uniforms makes clear. But what is most interesting about the piece is the feeling that lingers. Melancholia mixed with aging pop songs, empty porn and, underneath it all, a strange form of pining. It is bittersweet flavour that lingers, not unpleasantly, at the back of your throat.

The experience of reading about a work and the experience of seeing it can often feel radically different. Cao Fei’s work is an exemplar of this schism.

What sounds like a ponderous exercise on paper is in the flesh, corrosive, goofy and often deeply affecting: a world away from the drier explanations of creative intent and formal investigations of theory. Sometimes words are just a drag. They suck the joy juice away and make art sound like dry, pretentious noodling, when the reality is quite different. But don’t take my word for it. Go see the show.

Third Realm runs at the Polygon Gallery until Nov. 8.