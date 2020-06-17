The Great Reckoning Has Come for Celebrities

My sister has a term for it: praise monkey.

The part of your brain, trained from early childhood, to perform tasks to earn compliments, words of encouragement, attention and validation in all its various forms.

Most people have a bit of it. We’re only human, after all. Some people have a lot, and some are positively soaking in it. We call those people celebrities.

A great deal of ink has been spilled recently over the erratic behaviour of famous people in this moment of protracted isolation and inactivity. Like zoo animals too-long caged, with no circus shows, no sea world frolics, no twirling hoops or balancing balls on their noses, the celebrities have grown irritable and surly, lashing out in tweets, banging on the bars of their mansion and howling like macaques for attention. How else to explain the rise of the celebrity video?

The most recent edition dropped last week. Filmed in black and white and filled with earnest over-emotive and often painfully actorly protestations, the intention (supporting a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People campaign) may have been good, but the expression was godawful. Sarah Paulson, Stanley Tucci, Kristen Bell and a few others I don’t know faced the camera and declared that henceforth they would take personal responsibility for racism. Whatever they were doing before the video is a little unclear.

Even if the spirit was willing, the flesh was weak. The performative activism, complete with pious faces, hands on hearts and gravely tinkling music brought on a ruthless savaging at the hands of the unruly internet. Mockery was instantaneous, and some of the takedowns were extremely funny.

After all, who doesn’t want to poke a celebrity’s over-inflated sense of self-importance? Most of the sentiments expressed about the video consisted of a metaphorical shake of the head. Some were more direct, stating that no one has time to give you their attention at the moment and holy hell, it’s so not about you. As one helpful Twitter pundit stated, just open your wallets and please shut up.

During periods of great calamity, the last people you want to hear from are the ones with absolutely nothing useful to say. It reminds me of an old Dave Chappelle standup routine after 9/11, when MTV decided to interview rapper Ja Rule for his thoughts on the crisis. As Chappelle said, “Who gives a fuck what Ja Rule thinks. I don’t want to dance. I’m scared to death.”

It’s a bit that Chapelle referenced again in his new Netflix special 8:46, also released last week. The 30-minute standup is rough and ragged and, perhaps most radically, not very funny. But that’s kind of the point. It served as an odd counterpoint to the Take Responsibility video, with its smooth production values and doe-eyed self-seriousness.

This a rough and ragged time. And that’s a great thing.

Defund the police, basic income for everyone, a national rail system in the U.S. — new ideas and possibilities are flooding the zeitgeist and it’s thrilling. But before new stuff can come into being, some of the old stuff has to go. Celebrities may be the canaries in the coal mine, as the great reckoning is hitting them first.

The once important people — movie stars, politicians, moguls — aren’t just being ignored now, they’re also being called out on their hypocrisy. Famous folk have been falling like dominos these past few weeks.

Actress Lea Michele, whose preachy statement on Twitter about ending racism brought down a storm of retribution from the people she’d verbally abused over the years, including her fellow cast mates on Glee. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been accused of assholery. Singer Bryan Adams opened his mouth and stuffed his entire foot in, right up to mid-calve. Author J.K. Rowling self-destructed over TERF wars. The senior staff of Bon Appetit magazine went down like a bad souffle. Vogue editor Anna (Nuclear) Wintour did a pre-emptive apology because everyone already knew she was a jerk.

There were many scores to be settled. Grievances, long silenced, were suddenly swimming to the surface, pushing aside the PR people and demanding to be heard. People who’ve been indulging their worst instincts for years were finally getting a little slice of justice pie with a scoop of cool revenge on the side. It was all kinds of entertaining. Every day a new gaffe or tasty bit of schadenfreude claimed attention. The Daily Beast started an ongoing tally of the people in the media and entertainment world who’d been sent packing.

Initially I read the comments about the Take Responsibility video with cackling glee, but as the days wore on, I thought maybe there’s another way to look at it. Anyone who’s ever had to spend much time with actors and famous folk probably knows this already, but — how shall I put this gently? They are not always known for their towering intellects. Issues du jour are whittled down into sentimental soundbites and loosed upon the world. In an earlier age, this was kind of irritating, but in the immediate moment it’s unbearable.

The New Yorker perhaps said it best: “The current cultural moment is one whose urgency feels particularly ill-suited to the sort of vapid pageantry that typically constitutes the ‘socially conscious’ arm of a celebrity’s public-relations repertoire.... Sadly, it seems that many of the famous names behind these accounts have also adopted the sort of risk-averse, politically opaque rhetoric favoured by Fortune 500 companies — opting for tepid platitudes and lazy hashtag activism in lieu of more resolute (and potentially alienating) public displays.”

It’s easy to make pronouncements about being kind and generous and not racist when no one is pointing a gun at you or beating you in the street. People protesting against police violence and injustice don’t need to be told what to think or how to feel about racism. They know exactly why they are there. These folks don’t need prayer hands from the pop star Kesha, but something practical and real. Buy someone a meal, give somebody a ride, put your body where your tweets are.

Change happens in fits and starts, clanging along like an old banged-together jalopy. As the world moves past some of the old hierarchies of power and influence, cultural reckonings can sometimes feel like an anarchic spirit has been loosed and is tearing down stuff willy nilly. A lot of it needs to go, though, especially things like Confederate flags and statues of slave traders.

There’s also a huge sense of liberation in saying what wasn’t commonly stated in the open before. Justice served, whether it’s an actress being outed for nasty behaviour or a statue of slave trader being dumped in the sea or a Karen getting hoisted on her own petard, comes with an enormous sense of satisfaction. As George Orwell once wrote, “Every joke is a tiny revolution,” and even the funny comments on Twitter about famous folks feel like tiny strikes against the system.

But despite its silliness, something useful might still emerge from the Take Responsibility video. It won’t solve racism, but if it convinces a few people to think more deeply, maybe that’s OK. Though money would be better. (To be fair, there are plenty of people of means and influence who are quietly going about the work of helping, whether it’s setting up college funds or bailing folks out of jail.)

Nobody in the entire cantankerous, obstreperous, human race is perfect. And in this moment, when no one knows what the hell is going to happen next, it’s tempting to take up a position or simply freeze in place. Sometimes it’s because folks don’t want to embarrass themselves by doing the wrong thing (hint: the black squares on social media), but mostly because people don’t want to inadvertently add to burden of those already fighting, or even worse, hurt them with ignorance or obliviousness.

We’re built to spill, to trespass against each other, but we must not give up if we err. Learning in the midst of doing is always going to be imperfect, and that’s okay. In Beckett’s famous statement, “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better.” And in this moment that goes for everyone, from the famous to the faceless.