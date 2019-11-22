What Do the #MeToo Pioneer and a Comedian Unafraid of Confronting Sexual Violence Have in Common?

Whoa, Vancouver. In the next three days you have a chance to hear from the woman who launched the #MeToo movement — more than a decade before the Harvey Weinstein revelations — and one of the sharpest feminist comedians working today.

As a feminist and comedian, I couldn’t be more excited.

#MeToo founder Tarana Burke has been an activist for 30 years, with a focus on survivors of sexual violence and social justice. She’s speaking Monday at the Orpheum in Vancouver in support of the 40th anniversary of Battered Women’s Support Services.

Jena Friedman is a comedian with a sharp feminist focus, unafraid of confronting issues like campus rape and online sexual harassment. She’s performing Saturday as part of Big Fun, a festival of alternative comedy in Vancouver. (Full disclosure: I’m hosting Friedman’s show and a big fan.)

Friedman and Burke are both challenging and changing the dominant culture. They are very different in their approaches, but both address sexual assault with warmth, humour and ferocity.

Friedman is touring her new hour of stand-up comedy Miscarriage of Justice. Her jokes come with the force of a punch to the gut, forcing us to confront our own failings, prejudices and blindness.

She started in improv in Chicago, moved to New York to perform stand up and became a staple on The Daily Show in the Jon Stewart era, where she worked as a field producer creating some notorious segments.

That training has helped Friedman craft sharply pointed comedic moments around the theme of sexual assault. Her Adult Swim show Soft Focus featured a special report on campus rape and another on sexual harassment in online gaming. Her stand-up hits equally hard.

Friedman is flourishing both because of her well-researched and crafted jokes and because she recognizes the seismic cultural shift of the #MeToo movement opened the door for conversations — and dark satire — about the sexual violence embedded in our culture.

Tarana Burke’s daughter jokes that she is the Forrest Gump of organizing, because she’s been everywhere from the Bronx to Selma, Alabama, as an activist. Listening to her is grounding and hopeful — feelings I rarely feel when sexual assault is brought up.

Burke can joke about feeling out of place at fancy Hollywood parties and then artfully turn the conversation to the specifics of centering survivors when talking about assault and abuse.

Her perspective is community based and rooted in her experience helping people, with an unwavering focus on those whose experiences need to be at the centre of our response. (Hint: It’s not the perpetrators of harm.)

Burke is funny and talks to people the way a comedian would, delivering images that make her points and stay with you. She compares, for example, the way communities rally and take action after a young person is hurt by gun violence with the silence and isolation when another young person experiences sexual violence.

I can’t wait to see both.

Jena Friedman

When: Saturday, Nov. 23. Doors at 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Where: Venue, 881 Granville St., Vancouver

Tickets: Miscarriage of Justice

Tarana Burke

When: Monday, Nov. 25. Doors at 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

Where: The Orpheum, 601 Smithe St., Vancouver

Tickets: An Evening with Tarana Burke

