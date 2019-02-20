Pop This! Serves Up a Badass Feminist Pop Culture Podcast

On a weekly basis, Pop This! podcast co-hosts Lisa Christiansen and Andrea Warner trample through the world’s cultural fields, biting the heads off flowers and harassing sheep.

Just kidding. What they mostly do is talk, laugh and dissect the curious intersections between feminism and pop culture.

Andrea Gin has produced the podcast since the inaugural episode about the TV show Gilmore Girls in 2015.

“The idea came about after Lisa hosted Andrea [Warner]’s book launch for We Oughta Know," says Gin. “I saw them together onstage and the producer in me realized they had great chemistry and that it would be a compelling combination for a podcast.”

Pop This! has tackled everything from Betty White to the Oscars, stormed the stage at Vancouver’s first Podcast Festival, and hosted smackdowns on various topics, including an annual episode wherein the films Love Actually and The Holiday square off in a bloody battle of clichéd dialogue and Cameron Diaz.

And the latest episode features yours truly, gabbing about all things Oscars. You can hear it below.

Curious to know more, The Tyee posed some questions to two of the baddest babes in podcast land. It’s a Pop Quiz for Pop This!

The Tyee: If you were to be reincarnated, what or who would you like to come back as?

Andrea Warner: I’d like to continue to work towards being a super powerful but mostly benevolent witch. I’m pretty sure all my past lives have been leading towards this anyways, and I really am a completist, so I want to see what it means to reach my full feminist potential.

Lisa Christiansen: Either of my dogs, or any other much-loved dog who lives for being lazy with occasional treats and walks... that’s pretty much me already.

What is your deepest, darkest pop culture pleasure?

AW: I am obsessed with true crime, in part, I think, because it’s so often a feminist issue and related to truly toxic masculinity. Stories of survival are also incredibly gratifying.

LC: Bad things that think they are high art. It warms me to see people reaching so hard.

What terrible things make you laugh, and then feel vaguely guilty?

AW: I will often laugh as a first response to people getting hurt. Like, in real life. This makes me sound kind of sadistic, and maybe I am, but I think it’s a nervous reaction. Also, I’m super klutzy and laugh at myself through the tears, too, so it’s not simply an outward thing. It’s also something that many members of my family do, too, like laugh right away and then the laugh kind of dies in your throat as you process the situation. If it’s serious, I fly into fix-it mode as best I can. If it’s not serious, I might laugh until my sides hurt.

LC: People falling, on the big or small screens and in real life. I really should check and see if they are hurt first.

What woman would you most like to get drunk with?

AW: Angela Davis or Dorothy Parker. Since Angela is alive and Dorothy is dead, it would be a great party.

LC: There are just so many, but right now it’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Who or what is the greatest love of your life?

AW: My husband, Carlos Hernandez Fisher, and Miss Piggy. In that order.

LC: My children and all the friends and family members who accept me unconditionally. I’m extremely blessed.