Still Mad, Still Marching

Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger

Rebecca Traister

Simon and Schuster (2018)

The F Bomb: Dispatches from The War on Feminism

Lauren McKeon

Goose Lane (2018)

I remember when I became a feminist. It was 1974, and I was a single parent living in a trailer on my parents’ farm on the east shore of Kootenay Lake. I had always been a smart girl, an A-plus nerd reading in the back of my high school classroom with the dream of being a writer. When I hit the real world I knew a lot about books, but I knew nothing about alcoholism, lying men or abusive relationships.

The moment took place on a quiet afternoon in the trailer. I don’t remember how I came to have the book, but there it was, When God Was a Woman by Merlin Stone. I disappeared into it and resurfaced a couple hours later. My kids had disappeared, either over to my mother’s house or off to the beach. They were used to me vanishing into books and were often furious at my complete lack of attention to them when I did so.

After finishing the book, I had one clear thought. I had been lied to my entire life. School, parents, friends, even my beloved books, had never told me the truth. I had married a man who drank, who lied, who was violent and abusive. Up until the beginning of this relationship I had had no idea that people could do these kinds of things. Even as the marriage crumbled, I believed that his anger was my fault.

A cold, clear, crystalline rage filled me like nothing I had ever felt before. I decided I would learn everything about what it meant to be a feminist. This rage has since sustained and supported me through a life of parenting, studying, farming, and writing, and protesting against oppression, injustice, war, and environmental destruction. This fury is still with me today, quieter, but still as present as ever at injustice and lies.

Rebecca Traister’s new book Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger is a powerful exploration of how other women have reacted with similar emotion, not only at the injustice and exploitation of women but also of other oppressed groups, and what they have done to make change. Traister is a writer-at-large for a number of magazines in the U.S. and has been close to the political action there for many years.

I sometimes think that American politics must be an engrossing hothouse for the people directly involved in it. But I am not one of those people. While Traister’s book goes to the heart of the ongoing struggle for women to gain a place within the political life of the U.S., at times she is so close to the action that she loses sight of the bigger picture. The minutiae of who said what to whom and when can be tedious for someone far away from the white heat of American national political conventions or the struggle over certain pieces of legislation.

But Traister effectively traces the role of women fighting for change in recent years, most especially after the election of Donald Trump and the subsequent Women’s March on Washington. She takes a close look at the #MeToo movement. And she explores the women’s suffrage movement and the abolition movement through the work of foremothers in politics, including Mother Jones (Mary Harris Jones) and Fannie Peck, who in 1930 organized black women to shut down the entire meatpacking industry for not hiring people of colour or women. Other influential figures such as Shirley Chisholm, Maxine Waters and many others who have fought for women’s rights in the U.S. also get their moments.

Above all, Traister’s book is a call for women to listen to and be guided by their sense of rage at sexism and misogyny and not suppress it. She writes, “I am now suspicious of nearly every attempt to code anger as unhealthy, no matter how well-meaning or persuasive the source.” I agree with her. Rage can be a clear and useful tool for cutting through the bullshit and mendacity in which politics so often seem to be entangled.

Yes, it can go too far and, yes, it can scare people. But sometimes people should be afraid. What isn’t easy to convey is how hard my generation and previous ones fought for women’s rights. Even the most basic and simple things required ferocious, often violent and bloody, struggles: to vote, to get a driver’s licence, to have a bank account, to work, to have an abortion, to get a divorce, to own property, and more. People have forgotten or they never learned just how recently many of these rights were attained. Traister’s book is an enlightening journey through many of the thorny issues where women are still fighting to be heard.

Into the ‘war’ on feminism

In contrast comes The F Bomb: Dispatches from the War on Feminism, by Toronto writer Lauren McKeon. McKeon, a former editor of This Magazine, journeys into the upside-down world of the anti-feminists. To me, being anti-feminist is a bit like being anti-sanity. Why would anyone be against a movement that calls for choice and freedom for everyone, not just for women?

But then I remember being at a government meeting in 1985 with another group called R.E.A.L women, which stood for Realistic, Equal, Active, for Life. One of the central notions of the R.E.A.L women was the idea that there was only one kind of correct family — a mom at home, a dad at work, and 2.5 quiet and well-behaved children. After the meeting, I ended up on the steps outside with a member of their group. I looked at her and said, “I have a family too, you know.” She turned her head away and stared down at the street. Obviously nothing I could say about my family was worth listening to.

McKeon does a terrific job in deconstructing the tangled ways in which feminism has been applied to our crazy world and the resulting stresses that many women are currently struggling with. A lot of difficulty gets wrapped up in the phrase “having it all.” The anti-feminists believe that women, given a real choice, would rather stay home and raise children. This ignores the fact that many of the men I know would also rather stay home as well.

Anti-feminist women contend that somehow feminism forced women out of the house by creating the alluring fantasy that women could work, make money, have children, and still do all the housework. In actual fact feminism freed women from a stultifying domestic prison, which Betty Friedan wrote about so effectively in her groundbreaking work, The Feminine Mystique, published in 1963.

I enjoyed McKeon’s book more than Traister’s because I prefer thoughtful analysis by a careful writer. While both books are well researched, Traister’s book marches to an endless drumbeat of male bad behaviour, with chapters devoted to Harvey Weinstein and his ilk as well as the endless harassment suffered by working women pretty much everywhere. After a while I just felt beaten down by it all, rather than lifted up.

But McKeon manages to bring some light to a dark and strange subculture, and to wring some measure of analysis and clarity through close examination. What shocked me about her work was the detailed and careful account of the depth and measure of anti-feminist groups, including men’s rights organizations that often call for violence against women and should be classified as hate groups.

McKeon’s book is incredibly important and timely. We have all watched, over the past few years, the rise of anti-feminism, helped along by the media declaring that feminism is over. As McKeon writes, “When I first started researching this book... I heard two common criticisms... that feminism no longer mattered, and that anti-feminism wasn’t a thing, and if it was, it was an impotent movement.”

Throughout the 1980s and ’90s the mainstream media went after feminism in a major way, twisting and distorting feminist points of view. In 1989, I gave an interview to a Kamloops newspaper soon after taking the job of running the Women’s Resource Centre there. In addition to misquoting me entirely the article twisted my words, got facts wrong and generally made a hash of the story. I didn’t protest the article or the paper that published it; I just got to work. But far too many of us in the women’s movement had a similar experience.

As McKeon says, “What we’re left with is a converging narrative in which both anti-feminists and post-feminists argue feminism has done its job by securing women ‘the choice’ to stay home.” She adds that both anti-feminists and men’s rights activists deal in “simple,” while feminism deals with complexity. She continues with an even scarier conclusion, “If one thing unites all the ‘I’ll pass on feminism’ women I’ve met, it’s that they sincerely believe they are helping women.”

Pardon me while I snort loudly at the term “post-feminist.” I’m old. And I’ve earned the right to a few snorts at people’s inability or unwillingness to deal with complexity. Feminism is complex, and there is no place within our lives where it isn’t useful. I am so proud of my brilliant daughters and their careers. I’d like to see anyone try to push them around. And I am proud of my equally brilliant, gentle sons and my son’s friends who are good dads and great cooks.

Thank goodness for feminism and the changes it continues to bring. Recently one of my granddaughters decided that boys had more fun than girls and she wanted to try that out. She changed her name, got a haircut, and told everyone at home and at school that she was a boy. Everybody nodded respectfully and addressed her by her new name. After a couple of months, she switched back and decided being a girl or a boy were pretty much the same. Her principal checked in to make sure that she had made the decision on her own, and not because anyone had teased or bullied her.

Like so many people, I have watched the rise of misogyny and threats to women’s rights with dismay and heartbreak. For example, abortion rights are now in real danger again in the U.S. I want women to care and be aware of the changes and understanding that 50 years of feminism has wrought, and how easily those changes can be whittled away. If rage is one way to break through the thicket of confusion, insults, belittling and sexism that most women still have to face, then use it. Don’t be afraid. Hundreds of years of women’s efforts are right there behind you. For the sake of the future, get mad and keep marching.